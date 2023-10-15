4 hours ago

Exploring Gainsborough’s brief tenure as the English and Danish capital

We spoke to local historian Darron Childs about Gainsborough’s ancient stories

King Sweyn Forkbeard was crowned King on Christmas Day 1013 and his reign lasted 40 days, during which time Gainsborough was the capital of England. | Screenshot: DR TV

Gainsborough doesn’t merely exist as a quaint town in Lincolnshire; it silently guards tales of once being England, and perhaps unexpectedly Denmark’s, capital in 1013 during the brief, but potent reign of King Sweyn Forkbeard.

Local historian Darron Childs has been immersed in Gainsborough’s ancient stories for over four decades, and offered a fascinating glimpse into this sometimes overlooked historical period.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite