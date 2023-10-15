Exploring Gainsborough’s brief tenure as the English and Danish capital

Gainsborough doesn’t merely exist as a quaint town in Lincolnshire; it silently guards tales of once being England, and perhaps unexpectedly Denmark’s, capital in 1013 during the brief, but potent reign of King Sweyn Forkbeard.

Local historian Darron Childs has been immersed in Gainsborough’s ancient stories for over four decades, and offered a fascinating glimpse into this sometimes overlooked historical period.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite