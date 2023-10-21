The unimaginable pain of teenage brothers with a terminally ill mother

Jakob and his brother Christian are teenagers, but are faced with the harrowing reality of adulthood without their mother. Her stage four cancer diagnosis has broken their hearts, but a fundraiser earning thousands of pounds can allow them to make memories with her while they still can.

Joanne Harrison, 49, from Bourne, was diagnosed with stage four metastatic adenocarcinoma cancer in late 2019, and since then it has been a journey of physical and mental hardship for her, as well as emotional turmoil for her family.

