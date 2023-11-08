4 hours ago

Local hospitality industry hit hard by Lincoln Christmas Market cancellation

Lincoln businesses question council’s ‘no-consultation decision’
The hospitality industry has been hit hard by the cancellation of Lincoln Christmas Market. Left to right - Paul Catlow, co-owner of The Castle Hotel; Chris Bulaitis, Managing Director of Ever So Sensible; and Martin Czimmerl, owner of The Poplars. 

The cancellation of Lincoln Christmas Market has struck a severe blow to the local hospitality industry.

Some hotels and bed & breakfasts have reported a slew of cancellations after the Lincoln Christmas Market, a four-decade-long tradition, was cancelled by the city council due to safety and overcrowding concerns.

