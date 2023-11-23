Ofsted says Stickney secondary school still ‘requires improvement’
Ofsted acknowledged that William Lovell CoE Academy in Stickney has “improved rapidly”
A secondary school near Boston received its second successive ‘requires improvement’ rating, but Ofsted acknowledged that it has “improved rapidly”.
William Lovell Church of England Academy in Stickney, Boston moved up from ‘Inadequate’ to ‘Requires Improvement’ after an inspection in February 2020. A more recent inspection was carried out last month, but the school’s rating remains the same.
Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite