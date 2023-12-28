Devolution dreams: Greater Lincolnshire’s giant leap into more autonomy

Over 30 sex offenders were put behind bars for their horrific crimes in and near Greater Lincolnshire in 2023. Here’s a round-up of significant cases resulting in prison sentences with the longest being 25 years.

Please note the defendants’ ages were right at the time of sentencing and reporting.

Christopher Manning

Grantham man Christopher Manning, 38, was convicted of a string of sexual offences against four victims over two decades before being jailed for 25 years. Manning was also made the subject of an extended licence period of four years once he is released from custody, making a total sentence of 29 years.

Alex Daly

Alex Daly, 65, from Scotter, was jailed for 22 years after being found guilty of four counts of rape, seven counts of indecent assault, and two counts of indecency with a child. The offences took place over a span of approximately eight years during the 1990s and early 2000s, and were reported to Humberside Police in 2020.

Johnathan Hutton

There was also a case in another county with links to Lincolnshire – Norfolk man Johnathan Hutton, 39, was jailed for life for committing multiple rapes and sexual assaults, with the judge ordering him to serve a minimum of 14 years in prison before being eligible for parole. Hutton carried out the attacks over 22 years across Norfolk, Cheshire, and Lincolnshire.

Jake Campbell

Jake Campbell, 27, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 13 years after being charged with rape, attempted rape, assaulting a woman by penetration and actual bodily harm.

Jud Green

Jud Green, 34, was jailed for 16 years after being found guilty of a string of sex crimes and violent offences.

Desmond Baxter

Horncastle man Desmond Baxter, 78, was jailed for 16 years after being convicted of four offences of indecent assault against a child ranging from 11-years-old to 18, as well as four offences of indecent assault against an adult.

James Blackbourne

— No custody image available from Lincolnshire Police —

Spalding man James Blackbourne, 39, was found guilty of historic sex offences against two children and jailed for 14 years.

Bryan Lockwood

Bryan Lockwood, 76, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he was found guilty of 19 charges of serious sexual offences against children. The charges date back as far as 1986.

Graham Partridge

Lincolnshire garage worker Graham Partridge, 66, was jailed for 12 years after being convicted of sexual offences against four teenage girls. Partridge must also serve an extended sentence of four years once he is released on licence after a judge decided he was dangerous.

Andrew Bonner

Andrew Bonner, 56, admitted a string of charges including child rape before he was jailed for 12 years. He was also sentenced to one year extended licence, which he will serve after he is released from custody.

Liam Hiatt

Liam Hiatt, 27, was jailed for 11 years after being convicted of rape, coercive and controlling behaviour in an intimate relationship, and criminal damage.

Ceirion Jones

Scunthorpe man Ceirion Jones, 24, was jailed for 11 years and placed on the sex offenders register after an 11-day trial. He was convicted of five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault by penetration.

Stephen Linley

— No photograph available from police —

Lincoln man Stephen Linley, 57, was jailed for 10 years after being found guilty of three counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child. Linley was given a Stalking and Harassment Prevention Order and a restraining order.

Tom Louth

Holbeach man Tom Louth, 36, was jailed for 10 years after he was convicted of sexually abusing a teenage girl. All the offences occured over a short period in May 2020.

Andre Ivanov

Andre Ivanov, 19, from close to the border in Newark, was jailed for nine years after raping a woman as she walked home. He attacked his victim in the early hours of October 22 2022, but was confronted by a passer-by and ran away.

James Moorcroft

Wigtoft man James Moorcroft, 35, was convicted of two counts of rape and jailed for eight years and nine months.

Waheed Ali

Lincoln man Waheed Ali, 28, raped a girl in the back of a shop he worked at and he was sentenced to eight years and three months in prison. The court heard that he took her into the back of the shop in Burton Road in Lincoln, where he attacked her.

Craig Spencer

Craig Spencer, 51, of Owston Ferry in North Lincolnshire, was jailed for eight years for six counts of historical sexual activity with a girl. The offences date back to 2005 and 2006 when he was the proprietor of a tattoo parlour on Robert Street in Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire.

Darren Halliday

Darren Halliday, 47, subjected a 13-year-old to multiple sexually inappropriate acts, indecent images and text messages and was jailed for seven years. He entered a not guilty plea to six counts of sexual activity with a child, forcing the victim and their family to endure the horrific ordeal of a trial, reliving his horrific acts against them.

Liam Netherton

Liam Netherton, 28, was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison for preying on a teenage girl. He targeted his victim between October 2018 and January 2019 with the intention to gain their trust and take advantage of them in a bid to fulfil his sexual pleasures.

Barry Devanney

Barry Devanney was found guilty of rape and sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison. He was convicted of a single charge of raping a woman in February 2020 after a four day trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

Keenan Ridgeway

Lincolnshire man Keenan Ridgeway, 21, filmed himself sexually abusing a young child and then distributed the images worldwide. He was jailed for six years and three months.

Kevin Clarke

Kevin Clarke, 38, from Leicester, was jailed for six years for child sex offences that happened in Skegness. This include inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, and engaging in sexual communication with a child. He was also sentenced for making and possessing illegal images of children, including 269 images in category A, and two in the extreme category.

Richard John Tilley

Richard John Tilley, 52, was jailed for six years after he was found guilty of sexual offences dating back 25 years. All the offences dated back to 1998 and involved a child.

Martin Fry

Registered sex offender Martin Fry, 58, was sent back to jail for five years and 10 months after indecent images of children were found during a visit to his home in Bardney.

Jeremy Laxton

Jeremy Laxton, a former Met Police officer from Grantham, was jailed for five years and nine months over child sex offences. The 62-year-old shared hard drives containing indecent images and videos of children with other police officers.

Andrew Geeson

Andrew Geeson, 27, who began a relationship with a 15-year-old girl in a Lincolnshire children’s home, was jailed for five years and four months. The court was told Geeson used his position of trust to begin grooming the girl after she was placed at the home in south Lincolnshire.

Alex Holdsworth

Alex Holdsworth, 29, from Barton, was jailed for five years after targeting five young girls through social media sites with the intention to gain their trust and take advantage of them to fulfil his sexual pleasure.

Colin Shreeve

— No photograph available from police —

Grimsby man Colin Shreeve, 63, committed ‘incomprehensible sexual offences’ against a child and was sentenced to four years and 10 months in prison.

Andrew Kelsall

Sleaford man Andrew Kelsall, 31, made and distributed over child sex abuse material. He was jailed for four years and eight months.

Kamil Gziut

Kamil Gziut, 30, dragged a lone woman off a Spalding street with the intention of carrying out a serious sexual assault. Gziut was jailed for four years and one month and sentenced to a three year extended licence period once he is released from custody.

Matthew Finch

Matthew Finch, 57, incited a child to engage in sexual activity and was jailed for three-and-a-half years. He pleaded guilty to five offences, several involving the same individual, when he appeared before court officials earlier this year.

James Wray

Sex offender James Wray, 43, failed to attend court on the last day of his trial and was jailed for three years. He was convicted in his absence of two charges of sexual assault against a child.

Andrew Thomason

Former RAF wing commander Andrew Thomason, 58, who now goes by the name Groves, was sentenced to three years in prison after he attempted to engage in sexual activity with a child.

Peter Worthington

Peter Worthington, 63, was jailed for two years and nine months after being caught by two undercover police officers in a chatroom called ‘true nudist’. The officers were posing as a father and son, with the boy said to be aged just 11-years-old, and became engaged in sexual conversations with Worthington.

Daniel Johnson

Gainsborough man Daniel Johnson, 27, admitted sending sexual messages to a 13-year-old girl and was jailed for two years. Lincoln Crown Court heard Johnson contacted the teen on Instagram, and lied about his age, claiming to be only 20-years-old.

David Glover

Photographer David Glover, 48, from Tallington, secretly filmed around 100 women in changing rooms. Glover was jailed for 20 months and ordered to sign the sex offenders register.

Steven Slater

Steven Slater, 59, was caught by a paedophile hunting group after he attempted to meet a 14-year-old girl in Grantham. Slater was jailed for 16 months.

Rhys Lynn

Rhys Lynn, who was previously jailed for getting girls to send him naked photos, was put back behind bars for 16 months, after failing to notify the authorities that he was in a new relationship with a partner who had two young children.

