Devolution dreams: Greater Lincolnshire’s giant leap into more autonomy
Eight years later, a deal Lincolnshire rejected is being ploughed through
After over ten years of striving for more autonomy amidst funding cuts from the central government, 2024 marks a pivotal year for Lincolnshire.
The region is set to gain devolved power and an additional £24 million annually, following an agreement between the government and the three upper-tier councils – Lincolnshire County Council, North Lincolnshire Council, and North East Lincolnshire Council.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite