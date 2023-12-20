Lincolnshire families embrace Elf on the Shelf magic for festive fun

Whether you love or hate it ‘The Elf on the Shelf ‘ tradition remains a cherished festive activity for many Lincolnshire parents, who find creative ways to fill their children’s Christmas with joy and humour.

The Elf on the Shelf tradition is the brainchild of stay-at-home mum Carol Aebersold and her twin daughters Chanda Bell and Christa Pits. Their idea dates back to a family tradition from their childhood in Georgia, USA, in the 1970s.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite