‘Outrageous’: Motorists slam the state of Lincolnshire roads

Motorists have raised concerns about the poor state of Lincolnshire’s roads, citing issues with potholes, uneven surfaces and inadequate temporary repairs.

Following the government’s decision to move £10 million from the cancelled northern section of HS2 to Lincolnshire’s road network improvements over the next two years, drivers are stressing the critical need for this additional funding.

