Protests, petitions and legal battles: A whirlwind year for RAF Scampton

The highlights from one of the most controversial sagas in Lincolnshire

From protests to an extended legal battle in the High Court, RAF Scampton was in the spotlight throughout 2023 over government plans to house up to 2,000 single male asylum seekers at the former airbase near Lincoln.

It’s been just over nine months since the asylum centre plans for the former home of the Dambusters were leaked in Parliament, a revelation that eventually came to light just days after West Lindsey District Council (WLDC) unveiled Scampton Holdings’ ambitious regeneration plan for the site.

