Sleaford Market Place revamp plans deferred again over disability access

Amended plans for Sleaford’s Market Place have been deferred for a second time, with councillors concerned about disability access issues.

During a three-hour debate on Tuesday night, councillors acknowledged that North Kesteven District Council’s £1 million proposal addressed several initial concerns, such as the materials used, seating, and war memorial protection. However, they raised issues with fair access for disabled people, the loss of a toilet and office block for traders, and whether market businesses’ concerns had been fully addressed.

