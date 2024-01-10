A fresh slate? Businesses adapt to a Christmas Market-less Lincoln

An opportunity to bring new events or to solve the issues of the traditional market

Business owners in Lincoln’s Bailgate area are optimistic that 2024 could mark a new beginning for the city’s cultural identity, following its first year without the traditional Christmas market.

Although some maintain that the city will never be the same, several entrepreneurs believe this could be an opportunity to conceive new alternative events to attract visitors or to delve into the issues of Lincoln Christmas Market, so it can make a successful return in the future.

