Boston Bike Night revs back into gear with summer return

The event’s new organisers promise to take it to “new heights”

The much-loved Boston Bike Night which served the town for quarter of a century, will make its big comeback this summer with a new team taking the driver’s seat.

The popular event, a fixture since 1996, and attended by over 2,000 passionate motorcyclists and thousands more people, succumbed to financial pressures after making its first loss in 2023. At the time, the organising committee highlighted the sharp rise in safety and security costs.

