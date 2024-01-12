Celebrations as council promises £850k for Deepings Leisure Centre revamp

“We told you we’d do it or die trying — and I’m still breathing!”

Market Deeping ward councillors are celebrating a victory after South Kesteven District Council agreed to allocate £850,000 for the refurbishment of the Deepings Leisure Centre.

During an extraordinary council meeting on Thursday, councillors voted to support the one-off payment to The Deepings Community Interest Company (CIC) for renovating the beloved space, which was forced to close in July 2021 due to health and safety hazards caused by a faulty roof.

