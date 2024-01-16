Change of mind: Lincoln city council Labour leader bows out of local elections at 81

He previously refuted rumours of his retirement, attributing them to ‘wishful thinking’ from the opposition

City of Lincoln Council’s Labour leader Ric Metcalfe has changed his mind and announced he will not seek re-election in the upcoming May local elections.

Following rumours of his departure, which he denied in December, the 81-year-old councillor has now officially confirmed that he will step down as council leader and elected representative for Glebe ward after the upcoming election on Thursday, May 2, marking the end of a 42-year career in public service.

