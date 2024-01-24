Community mourns much-loved six-year-old Lincoln boy

Over £3k raised in memory of “the cheekiest, gorgeous and loved little boy”

Over £3,000 has been raised to support the family of a much-loved six-year-old boy from Lincoln who sadly died last week.

Theo Massey had spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy and epilepsy and faced many challenges on a daily basis, but “always had a smile on his face”. Theo, who was adored by his siblings Evan, 10, and Leah, 8, sadly died suddenly on Friday.

