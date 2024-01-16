‘I thought it was a stitch-up’: Boston councillors tear into Lincolnshire devolution deal

Questioning funding and fair representation of all district councils

Boston Borough Councillors have openly criticised the Greater Lincolnshire devolution deal, questioning the adequacy of funding and equitable representation of all district councils.

During Monday’s Full Council meeting, local representatives supported Council Leader Anne Dorrian’s (Independent) recommendations, which highlighted concerns about the promised additional funding not matching inflation and the limited number of seats available on the combined mayoral authority.

