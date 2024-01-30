Lincolnshire man who swapped house for a life on road on Ben Fogle’s TV show

A Lincolnshire man who traded in his house for a life on the road in a converted military truck will feature in Channel 5’s ‘Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild’ on Tuesday, January 30 at 9pm.

Father-of-two Paul Jackman, 52, has embraced the ‘van lifers’ lifestyle since his divorce in 2015, initially in a camper van before moving into the truck in 2020. He also previously lived for a year on a narrowboat in Saxilby, near Lincoln.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite