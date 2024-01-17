Lincolnshire’s Ollie Chessum in England Rugby squad for Six Nations

Lincolnshire’s Ollie Chessum has been named in England Rugby’s squad for the upcoming 2024 Guinness Men’s Six Nations.

The 23-year-old, who was born in the village of Aunsby between Sleaford and Grantham, began playing rugby for Carre’s Grammar School. He went on to play for both Sleaford and Newark Rugby Clubs before giving up the sport for a year.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite