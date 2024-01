57-year-old Robert Noble was sadly pronounced dead at the scene

A 25-year-old man has been charged over the death of a Gainsborough cyclist who died in a collision with a van in Treswell in Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire Police attended the scene of the collision, which happened at the Cottam Road junction with Rampton Road at 9.20am on Sunday, January 28.

