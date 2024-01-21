Not just for Veganuary: Lincoln teen campaigner debunks plant-based diet myths

She shared an insight into her lifestyle and the importance of Veganuary

Naomi Ford, a 19-year-old vegan campaigner from Lincoln, actively challenges what she believes is a “huge misconception” that veganism is more expensive than a meat-based diet.

Naomi first turned vegetarian when she was 14. Naomi’s dad, brother and sister are all vegan and she decided to adopt that lifestyle for Veganuary last year and hasn’t looked back since.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite