Pharmacy First: New scheme could free up 150k GP appointments in Lincolnshire

Most local pharmacists to treat common conditions without need for a GP appointment

Around 150,000 GP appointments a year could be freed up in Lincolnshire with the new Pharmacy First scheme, which launched on Wednesday.

From January 31, 2024 thousands of pharmacists will be able to assess and treat patients for seven common conditions without them needing to see a GP or a prescription.

