Six-day junior doctors’ strike: Over 300 cancelled appointments across Lincolnshire

Hospitals in Lincolnshire were “significantly impacted” by the recent six-day junior doctor strike, resulting in the cancellation of over 300 appointments.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (ULHT) reported that between 73% and 81% of junior doctors in Lincolnshire participated in the strike each day, leading to 19 planned operations and 286 outpatient appointments having to be rescheduled.

