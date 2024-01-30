Skegness Academy making progress, but still ‘Requires Improvement’

It was upgraded to ‘Good’ in three categories, but it ‘Requires Improvement’ overall

Skegness Academy has received its second successive ‘Requires Improvement’ Ofsted rating, but has been upgraded to ‘Good’ in three categories.

In 2017, the school on Burgh Road was rated ‘Inadequate’ before an inspection in 2020 saw it move up to a ‘Requires Improvement’ rating. That rating remained after the most recent inspection at the school, which is part of Greenwood Academies Trust, on December 6 and 7, 2023.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite