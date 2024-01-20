‘The sound they make is amazing’: Readers react to Red Arrows noise complaints
More people praising the Red Arrows than against the noise
After recently practising in the skies of Lincolnshire, the question of ‘are the Red Arrows too noisy?’ certainly sparked a debate, with over 900 Lincolnite readers airing their views on the issue.
BBC Look North spoke to residents in North Hykeham after an email complaint about noise, but found that a van driving past and blaring music recorded higher on a sound meter than the Red Arrows flying over.
Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite