Boston nursery owner grateful for support after ‘Inadequate’ Ofsted rating
Smiley Faces Childcare nursery determined to bounce back after concerns highlighted
The owner of a childcare provider in Boston said receiving an ‘Inadequate’ rating by Ofsted was “upsetting” and is determined to improve to make it “the best nursery we can”.
In addition to the overall rating, Smiley Faces Childcare on Grove Street West was rated as ‘Inadequate’ in all four categories – quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management – during an inspection by Ofsted on January 17, 2024. The nursery was first registered with Ofsted in March 2023.
