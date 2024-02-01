Lincoln council pushes through the first phase of Western Growth Corridor development
Despite some councillors criticising the designs for behing underwhelming
The City of Lincoln Council is moving forward with the first phase of its Western Growth Corridor housing project, despite some criticisms of the designs being underwhelming.
During a meeting at The Drill Hall, city councillors approved detailed plans for the first 52 houses of the major development, as well as a Haul Road on Pig Lane and two electrical substations.
