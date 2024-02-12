‘Under new management’: Local residents take over RAF Scampton protest camp
After weeks of escalating tensions between rival groups
Local residents and campaigners have taken over the protest camp at RAF Scampton’s main gate after rival demonstrators chose to withdraw from the cause.
After weeks of escalating tensions amongst three distinct groups, culminating in attacks by masked assailants on campaigners during the night, protesters occupying the large protest camp outside the former airbase have retreated.
Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.