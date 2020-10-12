131 COVID-19 cases in Greater Lincolnshire on Monday

There were 131 positive cases of COVID-19 in Greater Lincolnshire on Monday.

The UK coronavirus dashboard latest figures include 93 in Lincolnshire, 29 in North Lincolnshire and nine in North East Lincolnshire.

It means means there have been 1,165 in seven days and 1,558 for the month

NHS figures showed no further deaths in Greater Lincolnshire hospitals over the weekend.

The government’s own death tally, which includes those both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county, also showed no new deaths in its figures.

Nationally, cases increased by 13,972 to 617,688 while deaths increased by 50 to 42,875.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is announced a new three-tier lockdown system dividing the nation into medium (tier 1), high (tier 2) and very high (tier 3) level areas.

He warned against imposing a second national lockdown but said the county “must act to save lives”.

The move saw Lincolnshire’s neighbour Nottinghamshire put into the second-highest tier of measures, which will see see mixing between different households or support bubbles stopped. The rule of six will be expanded to apply outdoors as well as inside.

Lincolnshire is set to be on a medium level, with no extra restrictions on top of the nation-wide ones.

Earlier on Monday government scientists said there are more people in hospital now with coronavirus nationally than before lockdown in March.

They warned that the virus needed to be controlled further, claiming that that if measures were not in place “the death toll will be too high to bear”.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Monday, October 12

6,150 cases (up 131)

4,225 in Lincolnshire (up 93)

1,306 in North Lincolnshire (up 29)

619 in North East Lincolnshire (up 9)

409 deaths (no change)

282 from Lincolnshire (no change)

91 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

36 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 278 hospital deaths (no change)

150 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

5 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

122 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

617,688 UK cases, 42,875 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.