Lincoln SU bar back open with new name

The Lincoln Students’ Union bar is now back open with new outdoor covered seating, infrared heating and outward facing televisions, so people can watch sport outside.

Towers, formerly known as Tower Bar, reopened with its new name and menu last week.

All customers must use the bar’s track and trace system by giving a name and contact number, with students’ student cards being scanned on entry. In addition, there is also an NHS QR code, which customers will be asked to use.

There is an extensive change to the layout of the bar with a one-way system and ordering done through an app.

In September, the Student Union launched a new takeaway service called The Line Up, which delivers to within three miles of Lincoln.

The menu includes a wide range of food such as burgers, hot dogs, salads, sandwiches and chicken wings, and every single item includes a vegetarian and vegan options.

This menu has been introduced into Towers, with the addition of a chip platter.

Towers is open from 10am-10pm on weekdays and from 12pm-10pm at the weekend, with last orders at 9.30pm.

Meanwhile, The Engine Shed was awarded £202,609 from the government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

The venue has not held any large scale events since March, but already has an exciting line-up for 2021 including Blossoms, The Shires and comedian Katherine Ryan.