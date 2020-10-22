A1 reopens after two injured in serious crash
The A1 has reopened after two men were seriously injured in a crash on the A1 near Grantham on Thursday.
It happened at around 6.30am and involved an HGV and a tractor. The road was closed for several hours in both directions between the Great Gonerby turning southbound and Colsterworth northbound.
Emergency services attended, along with an air ambulance and scene investigators, and two men were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.
Lincolnshire Police reported at 2pm that the road was not fully open saying: “Our sincere thanks to the public for your patience and to our partners for the coordinated effort to respond to this incident.”
The road was then reopened shortly after 3pm, but there was still residual traffic.