Ambucopter charity auctions VIP day with the Red Arrows
Christmas auction for vital fundraising
A VIP day with the Red Arrows is among over 70 prizes for a Christmas auction being held on behalf of Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance charity, which has seen a significant drop in its income this year.
The Lincolnshire Air Ambulance Countryside Appeal auction will open on Friday, November 6 and run until Sunday, November 22.
The auction site will open on November 4 for people to browse ahead of bidding.
Other prizes including relaxing breaks in cottages, days out at Henley for the Regatta, a skydiving experience, a VIP visit to RAF Coningsby, tickets to the football, and a chance to ride a flight simulator.
The charity is hoping to raise over £40,000 for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance this year.
Last year, the committee held its first bi-annual luncheon and auction on behalf of the charity, raising £80,000.
The second event was due to take place later this year and a decision was made to move the auction online due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Karen Carter, Fundraising Manager at Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, said: “Although this year’s LAACA luncheon has been cancelled, it has not stopped the committee in their quest to support our charity.
“We’d like to thank all LAACA committee members for their incredible efforts in organising this fantastic online auction to help raise funds for us during a difficult year. With over 70 unique prizes to bid on, there really is something for everyone.
“We’ve seen a significant drop in our income this year, and we need your help more than ever. If you can, please consider registering for this online auction and be in the chance to win some fantastic prizes.”