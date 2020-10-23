Ambucopter charity auctions VIP day with the Red Arrows

A 21-year-old man living in Market Rasen loves the adrenaline rush of his ‘Globe of Death’ act and is preparing for his next performance with Planet Circus at the Lincolnshire Showground this weekend.

Peter Pavlov, who has also performed on Britain’s Got Talent and at the London Palladium, was born in Wales and spent most of his life in Grantham.

For their 10th anniversary year, Planet Circus will wow audiences at the Showground from October 24 until November 1.

Peter’s family grew up with a circus background. He got a quad bike when he was just three years old and his passion spiralled from there.

Peter now leads The Globe of Death team, a big steel ball which motorbikes travel in at speeds of up to 60mph. Normally there is a bigger globe that can fit up to ten riders.

Due to coronavirus restrictions they’re using a smaller globe fitting up to seven riders, although currently only three are performing as some of the crew returned home to Brazil when lockdown began.

When he was aged 8, Peter performed for the first time in a family circus show. His parents Tanya and Pavel launched Planet Circus in 2010 and a decade on the thrill of the performance still excites him.

Peter, who enjoys fishing when he isn’t performing, is looking forward to performing at the Showground for a fifth year and told The Lincolnite: “At the time of a performance I am very focused and it is a feeling that is hard to explain, but there is a big adrenaline rush.”

“There will be a lot of acts that will put you on the edge of your seat. So many families that have come out of a performance have left great reviews. It is a great thing to do as a family and there is a lot of talent in the show.”

The act is definitely one of high risk as the metal ball is heavy and hot, and Peter has broken his tibia and fib, as well as dislocating his shoulder and ankle in the past.

However, the riders have been together for a long time and know each other well, training at least twice a week, or daily if there are any changes or new members.

The circus continues to run in Peter’s family. His dad’s parents Emil and Maria help out on site and his grandad used to make all the props and design what was needed for the show.

His sister Amelia wows audience on the aerial ropes, although she is not currently performing at the moment, and his two and a half year old nephew Pedro is already a “petrol head” and practices in the globe with supervision on an electric bike.

As well as Peter’s display, there are several other talented performers at Planet circus including sisters Kizzy and Tilly’s trapeze act, Krisztian on the Chinese pole and aerial straps and Lina on the Aerial Silks & Cloud Swing.

This is the moment a crossbow bolt was shot through an Ace of Spades live on the radio this morning. Hear more from the circus at the Lincolnshire Showground in a few minutes with reporter @HJParkhill. Listen live or on catchup here: https://t.co/VErUgwQ5xM pic.twitter.com/h5bQfGMYSD — BBC Radio Lincolnshire (@BBCRadioLincs) October 23, 2020

Lina’s husband Mara also performs a very unique crossbow act. He shoots at targets but holds the crossbow on his shoulder facing backwards while looking at the aim through a mirror.

His best known trick sees him standing between 10 arrows and firing one that triggers the rest, so the last arrow should end up above his head hitting a tomato.

Tickets for the show are priced at £7.99 Monday and Tuesday. Friday seats are all two for one and weekend tickets range from £9 to £20.25. On Saturdays one child can enter free with every paying adult.

Tickets can be purchased via Skiddle, TicketWeb and Eventbrite.