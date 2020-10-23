Two more arrests over Scunthorpe shooting attempted murder

Victim still fighting for his life in hospital

A 16-year-old boy and 32-year-old woman have been arrested for the investigation into a Scunthorpe shooting incident that left a man fighting for his life in hospital.

Five men were already been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the incident on Dale Street on Monday night, which police believe was a targeted attack.

Police confirmed on Friday, October 23 that the 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, while the woman was arrested for conspiracy to commit murder, and both remain in custody.

The five men arrested earlier this week were released on conditional bail, but two of them have since been taken back into custody on prison recall.

The 26-year-old victim who was taken to hospital following the incident remains in a serious but stable condition.

Drugs and cash were seized, and a quad bike was recovered, as a number of addresses were searched this week as police followed up a number of lines of enquiry to establish what happened.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Gadd said: “Work is continuing, exploring every line of enquiry, to determine the full circumstances which led to this targeted attack.

“Making our communities feel safer and united following any incident of this seriousness is extremely important to us, which is why officers have been maintaining a highly visible presence in the area to offer reassurance to the community and listen to any concerns raised.

“You will continue to see that visible presence over the coming days as our enquiries continue.

“I would encourage anyone who has not yet spoken with us, who has any information, no matter how small, that may be able to assist with our investigation to come and speak to us.”

Anyone with information should call Humberside Police on 101 quoting log number 713 of October 19, or through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.