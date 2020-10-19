Coronavirus cases double in a week at University of Lincoln

Uni’s own test and trace working well, they say

Some 85 University of Lincoln students have now tested positive for coronavirus.

Last week, the university said 36 students and one member of staff tested positive for the virus.

However, the number of positive cases among students has risen 130% to 85.

A University of Lincoln spokesperson said: “We are proud that University of Lincoln students are coping well with the ongoing situation and working together to support each in their return to education in these challenging times.

“Having a large campus and being able to create additional outdoor meeting spaces has meant that our students have been able to continue learning together and enjoy the social aspects of going to university in spaces which are compliant with government guidelines.

“Adaptations such as blended learning, one way systems, extensive additional sanitiser stations, and significant additional space for teaching rooms are just some of the activities which are making the difference for our students.

“The number of cases is around 0.5% of the university population with 85 students at the University of Lincoln, in total, reporting a positive test result for COVID-19.

“We are pleased that our test and trace process, developed specifically for the institution, is working well and helping us to look after our students. We continue to provide food packages and support for any students going into self-isolation.

“Equally we are reminding students of their responsibilities with regard to adhering to government guidance. Like everyone else in Lincoln our students are part of the community of this great city.

“Our young people have already felt the impact of COVID-19 on their lives and education since March. They take it extremely seriously and are very aware of the need to help protect others.”

Meanwhile, Bishop Grosseteste University said it currently has seven students self-isolating due to a positive test result for coronavirus. BGU is expected to update its data later this week.