Man charged after ‘coughing on shop staff and claiming to have COVID’
Police said he was shoplifting
A Grantham man who allegedly “coughed on shop staff deliberately and claimed to have coronavirus” was arrested and charged by police.
Lincolnshire Police received a report that a man had stolen a pair of headphones from Currys in Dysart Retail Park at 1.30pm on Saturday, October 17.
He had been blowing in the direction of a member of staff and claimed to have coronavirus.
Benjamin Wells, 41, of Grantley Street in Grantham was later charged with theft from a shop and common assault.
Wells will appear before Lincoln Magistrates Court on January 15.