E-fit of suspects wanted for roadside robbery attempt

They tried to rob a man near Grimsby, but he drove away

Humberside Police have issued an e-fit of two men as they continue their investigation into reports of an attempt robbery on the B1203 between Binbrook and East Ravendale.

A man was driving along the road when a dark coloured saloon-style car with lights in the grill flashed at him shortly after 6.45pm on Wednesday, October 7.

Both vehicles pulled over and two men got out of the saloon car. They approached the other vehicle and threatened the man, who was able to drive away, but he was left very shaken by the incident.

Police are appealing for information to help identify the men and to find out where their distinctive face masks are being sold.

Detective Inspector Tom Kelly said: “At this point in time we have not received any reports of similar incidents but we’re anxious to establish the circumstances of what happened and find the men responsible.

“We have been following up a number of lines of enquiry but are now appealing for your help in identifying these men. If you believe you recognise either of them, please get in touch.

“Similarly, we are also appealing for help in finding out where their distinctive face masks are being sold.”

Anyone with information should contact Humberside Police on 101 quoting log number 445 of October 7.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.