Lincoln solicitor appointed part-time judge

A Lincoln solicitor who has been practising criminal law for over 25 years has been appointed as a part-time Crown Court Judge.

Sunil Khanna, who is Head of the Criminal Law Team at Ringrose Law, progressed through the rigorous selection process that began in July last year.

He will be sitting up to 30 days a year on the Midland Circuit, which also includes Lincoln Crown Court.

He said: “I am both excited and terrified in equal measures at the prospect of being a part-time judge but cannot wait to get on with it.”

Ringrose Law Senior Director John Knight said: “Having a solicitor in a judicial role broadened their knowledge and experience which can only be beneficial in their future handling of complex legal matters and client care.

“Allowing lawyers to pursue their judicial ambitions shows drive and can only help enhance the firm’s reputation, which is equally as important for a provincial firm, as it is for a city practice.”

Simon Davis, Law Society president, said the recorder role is a key one that often feeds into positions in the senior judiciary.

118 appointments have been made across the country with only 10% as practicing solicitors, according to the Law Society Gazette.