Elderly cyclist injured in crash with lorry in Lincoln
Police trying to pinpoint exact location of crash
An elderly cyclist was seriously injured after a crash with a lorry on Friday morning.
Police believe the crash happened near Riseholme Roundabout in Lincoln or in that area at around 10.26am on October 30.
The man in his 70s suffered injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.
He was taken home by a passer-by and the emergency services were called, so police are trying to pinpoint the exact location of the incident.
Any witnesses or anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 134 of October 30.