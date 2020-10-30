Behind bars: Lincolnshire criminals locked up in October

A farmer who contaminated baby food with metal, a man who tried to kidnap a teenage girl, and a drug driver who killed two “utterly devoted” parents, were among the Lincolnshire criminals jailed in October.

The Lincolnite‘s court reporters cover all the biggest cases heard in courts in our region every day.

Here’s a round up of signifiant cases resulting in prison sentences in and near the county:

Nigel Wright

Lincolnshire farmer Nigel Wright, 45, was jailed for 14 years after contaminating baby food with metal as part of a £1.4 million bitcoin scheme where he tried blackmailing Tesco.

See the full story here

Kevin Haigh

Kevin Haigh, 53, from Cleethorpes, was jailed for 11 years after attempting to kidnap a teenage girl in a ‘vicious attack’.

See the full story here

Luke Norton

Luke Norton, 31, from Lincoln, was jailed for eight years and eight months after taking cocaine through the night and then falling asleep behind the wheel before a crash which killed two “utterly devoted” parents.

Robert Bateman, 36, and his wife Paula, 35, died in the collision. Their two daughters Lexi, aged 10, and 18-month old Elizabeth were also in the car. Lexi suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries, and both girls were discharged from hospital.

See the full story here

Daniel Chandler

Grimsby teenager Daniel Chandler, 19, was jailed for seven-and-a-half years for carrying out a series of assaults including a vicious attack on an elderly man.

See the full story here

Craig and Dayne Sparkes

A Grimsby man and his nephew were jailed for a combined 12 years after forcing their way into a couple’s home and threatening them with a power tool and a sledgehammer over “a debt”.

Craig Sparkes, 30, was jailed for seven-and-a-half years. His nephew Dayne, 21, was jailed for four-and-a-half.

See the full story here

Luke Templeman

Grantham man Luke Templeman, 28, carried out an unprovoked attack in a pub beer garden causing fatal injuries to his 34-year-old Danny Maguire with a single punch. Templeman was jailed for four years and eight months.

See the full story here

Andrew Cook

Convicted Lincolnshire sex offender Andrew Martin Cook, who continued to message underage girls after he was released from prison, was sent back to jail for four years.

See full story here

Daniel Edun

A dealer caught with a stash of drugs at a Lincolnshire music festival claimed he was simply trying to make people happy. Daniel Edun, 39, of Camden in North London, was jailed for three years and four months.

See the full story here

Mark Milson

A man who inflicted “appalling” violence on his partner during an argument was jailed. Mark Milson, 30, punched, kicked, headbutted and stabbed Claire Hewson during the incident at his flat in Louth and was jailed for two years.

See the full story here

Kamil Wojnarowicz

Grimsby man Kamil Wojnarowicz, 29, was caught running a cannabis factory in the Lincolnshire town and was sentenced to 22 months in prison.

See the full story here

Philip Malone

A Lincoln man who deliberately coughed on a police custody worker, threatening to infect him with COVID-19, has been jailed. Philip Malone, 43, was jailed for six months for assaulting an emergency worker and given a 12 month consecutive sentence for affray making a total of 18 months.

See the full story here

Patrick Kerrigan

A teenager whose driving was described as something out of the 1970s film Smokey and the Bandit while being pursued by police was jailed. Patrick Kerrigan, 19, of Telford House, Southwark, South East London, was jailed for 14 months.

See the full story here

Luke Wilson

Luke Wilson, 29, from Scunthorpe, who was aggressive towards two paramedics and punched one of them, was sentenced to a year in jail.

See the full story here