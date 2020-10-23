Final Greetwell Road bypass closure cancelled
New bypass expected to open later this year
The final weekend road closure at Greetwell Road in Lincoln has been cancelled as good progress has been made on the bypass works.
Weekend road closures started on Saturday, September 19 and were scheduled to last up to six weeks.
However, favourable weather and good progress with the works means the closure for October 24 to 26 is no longer needed.
This was seen as the final series of road closures for the area as Lincoln Eastern Bypass continues to develop ahead of its expected completion later this year.
Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “Similar to our recent bypass works at Lincoln Road roundabout, I’m glad to announce that we were able to complete our works at Greetwell Road this past weekend.
“As a result, we won’t need to close the road this weekend, like we originally thought, meaning we can avoid the disruption this final closure would have caused.
“Ahead of opening Lincoln’s new bypass by the end of the year, the focus will be on finishing the installation of new drainage and kerbing across the entire route; laying road surfacing, painting white lines and installing road signs; and putting the finishing touches on two of the scheme’s biggest pieces of infrastructure – the new River Witham Viaduct and the new bridge spanning over the Lincoln to Market Rasen rail line in Greetwell.”
The £120 million single carriageway bypass will start at a new roundabout on the A15 Sleaford Road and finish at the A158 Wragby Road.