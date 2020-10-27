First two seal pups born at Donna Nook this season

Two adorable seal pups have been born over the last week to spread some positive news during the pandemic.

The first pup arrived at around 3pm on Thursday, October 22, but a specific time or day is not known for the second baby seal.

The pups are born with a white fluffy coat and weigh about 14kg. The mother will stay with the pup for about three weeks and will not go back to the sea to feed for herself during this time.

The latest seal count is 20 cows, 4 bulls and two pups.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust has introduced a new online booking system to allow people to safely visit the grey seals at Donna Nook.

Visitor numbers are restricted to 600 per day and a one-way system will be in place, with people asked to maintain a safe distance from each other.

The viewing area opened on October 24 and is free for the first week, but booking is essential.

Tickets will be available here for four specified time slots and after the first week will be priced at £10 per car on Saturdays and Sundays and £7.50 per car on weekdays.