Greater Lincolnshire COVID-19 cases pass 10,000 since pandemic began

There have been now been more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases in Greater Lincolnshire since the pandemic started, as 341 new cases and 10 deaths were confirmed on Tuesday.

The latest UK coronavirus dashboard figures as of Tuesday evening showed 176 new cases in Lincolnshire, 66 in North Lincolnshire and 99 in North East Lincolnshire.

It takes Lincolnshire’s cumulative total since the pandemic began to 10,178 cases. There have been 5,586 cases confirmed in October alone.

The number of people who have died with coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire’s hospitals has now passed 300.

NHS figures reported six COVID-related deaths at hospitals across Greater Lincolnshire, including four at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and two at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Hospitals Trust.

The government’s coronavirus dashboard, which includes those both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county, showed 10 new deaths in the figures, with nine in Lincolnshire and one in North East Lincolnshire

Nationally, cases increased by 22,885 to 917,575, while deaths jumped by 367 to 45,365.

Lincolnshire is currently still on the medium (tier 1) level for the the new three-tier lockdown system of COVID-19 risk, which means it has no extra restrictions on top of the nation-wide ones.

However, Lincoln could be in discussions over tier 2 (high) restrictions by the weekend, health bosses have said.

Three wards at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital were earlier today, confirmed to have closed to new admissions and are restricting visits due to a COVID outbreak.

Neighbouring South Yorkshire moved into tier 3 at the weekend. Meanwhile Nottingham, Rushcliffe, Gedling and Broxtowe, face tier 3 lockdown from midnight on Thursday — but Newark on the county’s border managed to escape, staying in tier 2 for now.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Tuesday, October 27

10,178 cases (up 341)

6,513 in Lincolnshire (up 176)

2,013 in North Lincolnshire (up 66)

1,652 in North East Lincolnshire (up 99)

461 deaths (up 10)

311 from Lincolnshire (up nine)

95 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

45 from North East Lincolnshire (up one)

of which 301 hospital deaths (up six)

160 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up four)

6 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

134 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up two)

917,575 UK cases, 45,365 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.