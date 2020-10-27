Over 300 COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire hospitals
Six more on Tuesday
Some 301 people have died with coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire’s hospitals to date.
Six COVID-related deaths have been confirmed the latest NHS figures with four deaths at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (ULHT) and two at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Hospitals Trust (NLaG).
It means there have now been 301 coronavirus-related deaths in trusts covering the region. They are broken down as:
- 160 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up four)
- 6 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 134 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up two)
The government’s coronavirus dashboard, which includes those both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county, will be updated later today, however, yesterday said there had been 451 deaths in total.
They include:
- 302 from Lincolnshire (up three)
- 95 from North Lincolnshire (no change)
- 44 from North East Lincolnshire (up one)
The number of new cases has been increasing over the past month and health experts expect that to translate into further deaths.
Three wards at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital have closed to new admissions and are restricting visits due to COVID infections.
Lincoln could be in discussions over tier 2 (high) restrictions by the weekend, health bosses have said.