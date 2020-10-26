Nottingham moving into tier 3 lockdown, Newark escapes for now
Lincolnshire border surrounded by tier 3
Lincolnshire’s neighbours in Nottingham, Rushcliffe, Gedling and Broxtowe, face tier 3 lockdown from midnight on Thursday — but Newark on the county’s border managed to escape, staying in tier 2 for now.
Cases across Nottinghamshire have been rising significantly in recent weeks and parts of the area will join Liverpool City Region, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, South Yorkshire and Warrington in the highest tier.
The tier 3 restrictions are set to be in place for 28 days. More details should be announced Tuesday, council leaders said.
This means pubs that do not serve substantial meals have to close, with strict restrictions on households mixing both indoor and outdoor.
As with our neighbours in South Yorkshire, travel in and out of high risk areas is not advised, unless for work or education.