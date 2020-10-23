Holbeach police station will finally have response officers
Officers were being deployed from Spalding before
Response officers will be based at Holbeach Police Station from next week to provide 24 hour cover of the market town.
Holbeach has had a small neighbourhood policing team in recent years, but the previous operation set up saw the main response to 999 and 101 calls provided by officers from the Spalding station.
From Monday, October 26, response officers will also be based and work from Holbeach to provide cover for the Lincolnshire town, the Suttons and surrounding villages.
The response officers will work alongside their colleagues in Spalding and in partnership with the local neighbourhood team.
Inspector Nick Waters, of the South Holland Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “I look forward to the officers moving to Holbeach.
“The area of South Holland is vast, almost 300 square miles in size. Travelling distance can prove a real challenge to us when responding to incidents, conducting crime enquiries and targeting criminals.
“By basing officers at Holbeach we expand our coverage in South Holland and spread our resources better across the district.
“A trial period, during which we assessed the impact of one team of officers working at Holbeach, has demonstrated an improvement in response times to incidents, a closer working relationship with local neighbourhood officers and improved local knowledge.”