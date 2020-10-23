Lincolnshire Police dog dies after eight years of service
One from Lincolnshire’s last litter
A loyal police dog described as a “dedicated servant” to Lincolnshire Police has died, with the force paying tribute.
PD Kolt suddenly died on the morning of September 26 while on a walk with his handler PC Dave Chadwick, who he was due to retire with.
Kolt was one of the dogs to come from the last litter to have been bred by Lincolnshire Police in 2011, and was at the heart of numerous arrests over the years.
His last job was tracking and stopping a burglar in Lincoln city centre, leading to his arrest and a two and a half year prison sentence.
Kolt will be honoured with a posthumous medal from the National Police K-9 unit.
He was also part of a popular video in 2019 when he barked his support for England’s women’s football team during the World Cup.
@Lionesses PD Kolt shares his views on tonight's England semi-final…..good luck!!#roarforthelionesses pic.twitter.com/22MqMPOW3l
— Lincolnshire Police Dog Section (@LincsPoliceK999) July 2, 2019
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Everyone at the Dog Section is devastated at the passing of Kolt and we thank him for his hard work and commitment to Lincolnshire Police.”