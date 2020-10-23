Lincolnshire
October 23, 2020 2.28 pm

Lincolnshire Police dog dies after eight years of service

One from Lincolnshire’s last litter
PD Kolt served for almost 10 years in the dog section. | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

A loyal police dog described as a “dedicated servant” to Lincolnshire Police has died, with the force paying tribute.

PD Kolt suddenly died on the morning of September 26 while on a walk with his handler PC Dave Chadwick, who he was due to retire with.

Kolt was one of the dogs to come from the last litter to have been bred by Lincolnshire Police in 2011, and was at the heart of numerous arrests over the years.

PD Kolt wasn’t one to mess with in his time of service. | Photo: Lincolnshire Police Dog Section

His last job was tracking and stopping a burglar in Lincoln city centre, leading to his arrest and a two and a half year prison sentence.

Kolt will be honoured with a posthumous medal from the National Police K-9 unit.

He was also part of a popular video in 2019 when he barked his support for England’s women’s football team during the World Cup.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Everyone at the Dog Section is devastated at the passing of Kolt and we thank him for his hard work and commitment to Lincolnshire Police.”

