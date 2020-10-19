Lincoln cafe delivers fresh brews and cakes to your door

They come around with a special van

A cafe in uphill Lincoln is delivering fresh tea and coffee, as well as homemade cakes, direct to homes, care homes and local businesses to help customers during the coronavirus lockdown.

Joff Gainey, owner of BookStop Cafe on Steep Hill, came up with the idea as he has a lot of customers who are unable to get out at the moment and wanted to still be able to to serve them.

He launched the service this summer with the help of his friend, former C5 Gadget Show presenter, and Lincoln resident Jason Bradbury.

Joff makes the deliveries in a van with an on-board coffee machine, while his son Sam runs the cafe.

The drinks are made freshly on arrival, which people can collect from their doorsteps, or it can even be delivered through the window.

There is a portable card machine on the end of an extending pole so customers don’t even need to leave the house to get their order.

The service delivers to Lincoln and the surrounding villages, around a six mile radius. There is no delivery charge, but there is a minimum order value of £5.

Orders can be placed via Facebook or by calling 01522 412133.

The service operates between 8am-4pm Monday to Friday.

The cafe on Steep Hill is also still open from 9am-4pm seven days a week.

There are limited tables inside due to the coronavirus restrictions, but the cafe continues to offer its takeaway service.

Joff told The Lincolnite: “It’s ticking along and keeping us above water. It is strange times and we don’t know what’s happening so we are doing what we can to keep going.

“The idea is to help my present customers who we’ve built up over the years and also new customers working from home.”