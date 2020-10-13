Lincoln school first plastic free in the county

Children at a school in Lincoln have ditched plastic straws, bottles and snack wrappers in a bid to become the first plastic free school in the county.

Manor Leas Junior Academy on Hykeham Road also unanimously voted to ban all sweets for birthdays due to rubbish on the school grounds and surrounding parks.

The school was visited by local rep Louise Brown and achieved Plastic Free School’s Status from Surfers Against Sewage.

Plastic drink straws, bottles and snack wrappers were identified by the children as the top three priorities to eradicate.

Cool Milk, the school’s milk provider, now delivers in glass bottles after getting on board with the initiative.

In addition, snack times are now plastic free with children bringing in reusable containers or having fruit in their natural skins.

Each child also now brings in their own reusable water bottle.

The children wrote to local politicians, companies and even parliament to further their cause.