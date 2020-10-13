The Duchess is coming: Comedian Katherine Ryan heading to Lincoln
Tickets go on sale on Friday
Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan is booked to appear in Lincoln next year as part of her new live tour Missus.
The creator and star of Netflix show The Duchess is set to perform at The Engine Shed on Friday, November 12, 2021.
Tickets will go on sale here at 10am on Friday, October 16 priced at £28.05.
Katherine, who has appeared on numerous television panel shows including Have I Got News for You and 8 Out of 10 Cats, will give her “hilarious new perspectives on life, love, and what it means to be Missus”.