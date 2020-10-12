Lincolnshire Police recruiting up to 60 new officers

Lincolnshire Police is looking to employ around 50 to 60 police constables in its latest recruitment drive launched on Monday.

There is no cap set on the amount of applications that can be received and police are appealing to people from the east of the county, those with second language skills and people from the BAME communities to join the force – see more information here.

The latest recruitment drive has a focus on family, the county and diversity and a Facebook Live Q&A session will be held at 7pm on October 12 for prospective new recruits to ask questions of a panel of officers.

In addition, a new DC (Detective Constable) Fast Track scheme is also being launched, which will focus on the key skills for the roles.

DI Lee St Quinton, of Lincolnshire Police’s Horizons 2023 Programme, said: “As part of the national uplift which will see 20,000 extra police officers on our streets, we are really pleased to be able to continue with our recruitment of new officers into the force.

“The recruitment window which opens today (Monday) will see targeted efforts in recruiting from minority groups that make up our diverse communities.

“We would particularly like to hear from candidates who are able to speak a second language, those willing to work on the east of the county and those applicants who come from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds.

“Policing in Lincolnshire is extremely rewarding with a number of opportunities to specialise throughout your career: Our new Detective Fast Track scheme is a great opportunity for those applicants who can think differently and have a particular attention to detail.

“Policing is made up of people from all walks of life, the videos that we will be releasing throughout the campaign will hopefully help potential officers realise the diversity within our organisation, challenging many stereotypes along the way.

“We are committed to developing a skilled workforce that is not only fit for purpose, but one that is truly representative the different communities that we serve.”