Lincolnshire Police search for ginger prison absconder

The number of COVID cases in Greater Lincolnshire has passed the 9,000 mark as cases increased by 613 this weekend

The latest UK coronavirus dashboard figures as of Monday morning showed 370 new cases in Lincolnshire, 91 in North Lincolnshire and 152 in North East Lincolnshire.

It brings the cumulative total to 9,491 since the start of the pandemic. In total, 4,899 of those cases have been in October.

This weekend has also saw one death of a North Lincolnshire resident reported by government, while the region’s hospitals reported two further COVID-related fatalities across the region.

NHS figures reported one further death each at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust facilities and Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Hospitals Trust facilities.

Nationally, cases increased to 873,800, while deaths jumped to 44,896.

Lincolnshire is currently still on the medium (tier 1) level for the the new three-tier lockdown system of COVID-19 risk, which means it has no extra restrictions on top of the nation-wide ones.

However, neighbouring South Yorkshire moved into tier 3 at the weekend, and Nottingham is in discussions to do the same this week.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Sunday, October 25

9,491 cases (up 613)

6,125 in Lincolnshire (up 370)

1,895 in North Lincolnshire (up 91)

1,471 in North East Lincolnshire (up 152)

447 deaths (up one)

299 from Lincolnshire (no change)

95 from North Lincolnshire (up one)

43 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 294 hospital deaths (up two)

156 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up one)

6 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

131 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one)

873,800 UK cases, 44,896 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.