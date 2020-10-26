Lincolnshire Police search for ginger prison absconder
He has a birth mark on his left arm and hand
A 36-year-old man absconded from an open prison near Boston over the weekend.
Levi Mitchell absconded from HMP North Sea Camp during the afternoon of Saturday, October 24 and police are seeking information to help find him.
Mitchell is described as five foot, six inches tall with brown eyes and ginger hair.
He has a birth mark on his left arm and hand, police said.
Anyone with information regarding Mitchell’s whereabouts should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident number 335 of October 24.