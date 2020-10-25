Murder probe as man dies after Lincoln assault

A man who was assaulted on Saturday afternoon in Lincoln has died, with police now investigating his murder.

The 53-year-old victim died at the scene shortly after police arrived at around 5.55pm on October 24 on Newark Road.

Two men, aged 25 and 31, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

A police cordon was in place across several streets down Newark Road.

Detective Inspector Chris Marriott, from East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “We attended a report of an assault in which one man has died.

“To enable us to carry out our investigations, officers had to lock down the crime scene and as a result residents and workers were unable to enter or leave this location.

“The main scene cordon has now been lifted so residents can return to their homes. A small cordon remains in place on the roadside.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused and thank people for their patience.

“Our investigations are ongoing and the two arrested men remain in custody and will be questioned in due course.

“Officers will be in the area today carrying out further enquiries and we are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at around the time this happened to contact us on 101.”

If you can assist with the police investigation call 101, quoting incident number 346 of October 24 or email [email protected].

You can also report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.